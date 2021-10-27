search
Wed: Teva plunge depresses market

27 Oct, 2021 19:20
Teva fell strongly for the second day after disappointing Q3 results as ICL and Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50%, to 1,862.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,930.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 569.00 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 394.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.312% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.191/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.484% lower at NIS 3.702/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on the day's biggest trading turnover, after publishing disappointing third quarter results. Yesterday Teva fell 4.08%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd.'s (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.37%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.74% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.77%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.58%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.10%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

