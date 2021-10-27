Wed: Teva plunge depresses market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50%, to 1,862.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,930.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 569.00 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 394.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.312% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.191/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.484% lower at NIS 3.702/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on the day's biggest trading turnover, after publishing disappointing third quarter results. Yesterday Teva fell 4.08%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd.'s (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.37%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.74% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.77%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.58%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.10%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.