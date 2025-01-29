Wed: Teva plunge weighs on TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22% to 2,473.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53% to 2,519.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 478.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 396.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.68 billion in equities and NIS 7.65 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.498% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.60/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.756% lower at NIS 3.741/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 14.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after providing disappointing guidance for 2025. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.38% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.41%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.17% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.86%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.66%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.38%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.29%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.66% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.42%.

