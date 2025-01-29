search
Wed: Teva plunge weighs on TASE gains

29 Jan, 2025 18:37
Teva fell sharply after disappointing 2025 guidance while insurance stocks Phoenix and Harel led the market higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22% to 2,473.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53% to 2,519.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 478.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 396.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.68 billion in equities and NIS 7.65 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.498% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.60/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.756% lower at NIS 3.741/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 14.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after providing disappointing guidance for 2025. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.38% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.41%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.17% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.86%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.66%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.38%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.29%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.66% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.42%.

