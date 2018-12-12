search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva rebounds to lift Tel Aviv 35

12 Dec, 2018 18:14
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Delek led the gains today but Perrigo continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,594.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 1,440.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 361.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 342.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.14 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053% at NIS 3.746/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.457% at 4.248/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.74% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.74%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.65% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.04%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.38%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018