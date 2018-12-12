Wed: Teva rebounds to lift Tel Aviv 35

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,594.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 1,440.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 361.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 342.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.14 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053% at NIS 3.746/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.457% at 4.248/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.74% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.74%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.65% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.04%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.38%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

