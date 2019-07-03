Wed: Teva revival lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40% to 1,601.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,487.54 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35% to 372.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 363.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.38 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.084% today at NIS 3.572/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.163% at 4.033/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.39%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.03%.Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.10%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.16% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.65%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.45% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.26%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

