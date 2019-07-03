search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva revival lifts TASE

3 Jul, 2019 18:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Bank Hapoalim led the market higher today while Opko and Ormat led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40% to 1,601.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,487.54 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35% to 372.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 363.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.38 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.084% today at NIS 3.572/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.163% at 4.033/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.39%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.03%.Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.10%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.16% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.65%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.45% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.26%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018