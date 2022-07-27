Wed: Teva skyrockets, lifting TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.05%, to 1,912.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.87%, to 1,971.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61% to 425.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 376.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.11 billion in equities and NIS 2.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.522% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.427/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.327% lower at NIS 3.478/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, rising 21.12% on the day's biggest turnover for the largest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing the agreement of a national US settlement for opioid addiction. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.67% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.17%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.01%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.45%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.84%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 7%, despite reporting strong second quarter financial results and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 6.39%.NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.57%.

