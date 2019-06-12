Wed: Teva slump resumes, weighing on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71% to 1,542.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,434.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.85% to 355.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 361.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 994.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.582/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.081% at 4.055/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 8.24% on reports that many traders are selling it short and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.81%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.74%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.37%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.54% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.74%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.18%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.34% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019