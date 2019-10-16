Wed: Teva soars, fueling TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.21% to 1,650.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.08% to 1,569.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 371.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 369.13 points. Trading turnover was NIS 731.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.655% today at NIS 3.536/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.728% at 3.900/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 9.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on reports of a proposed US federal compromise to settle all opioid litigation. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.66%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.21% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 0.88%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.18%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.33% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019