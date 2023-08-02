search
Wed: Teva soars on mixed TASE

2 Aug, 2023 18:32
Teva rose sharply after better than expected Q2 results as ICL and NICE Systems fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,862.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,877.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 377.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 372.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 3.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.654/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% higher at NIS 4.011/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 13.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results and raising guidance. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.30%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.45% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 0.91%.

OPC Energy fell 2.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.33%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.12% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.01%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.35% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.48%.

