Wed: Teva stumbles, Shufersal down on results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,690.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,616.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06%, to 386.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 386.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.471/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.8176/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 3.16%, following news of a US federal investigation into possible criminal liability in the opioids affair. Bank Leumi rose 0.61%; Israel Chemicals rose 0.19%, Bank Hapoalim fell 0.66%, and Industrial Buildings fell back 3.64% after its sharp rise yesterday. Shufersal, which reported lower Q3 profits today, fell 4.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019