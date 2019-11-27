search
Wed: Teva stumbles, Shufersal down on results

27 Nov, 2019 18:54
The main indices rose today, but leading stock Teva fell on more woes in the opioids affair in the US.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,690.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,616.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06%, to 386.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 386.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.471/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.8176/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 3.16%, following news of a US federal investigation into possible criminal liability in the opioids affair. Bank Leumi rose 0.61%; Israel Chemicals rose 0.19%, Bank Hapoalim fell 0.66%, and Industrial Buildings fell back 3.64% after its sharp rise yesterday. Shufersal, which reported lower Q3 profits today, fell 4.58%.

