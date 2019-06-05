search
Wed: Teva sustains rally, lifts TASE

5 Jun, 2019 18:32
Globes correspondent

Teva and Israel Chemicals led the market higher today but Cellcom and Elbit Systems continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30% to 1,545.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 1,435.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 357.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 360.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% today at NIS 3.610/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.015% at 4.064/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) sustained its rally rising 1.72% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.26% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.47%. Energean Gas & Oil pc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.25%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.98% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58%.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.79%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.42% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.91%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover after CEO Lilach Asher-Topilsky unexpectedly announced that she was stepping down.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

