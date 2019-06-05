Wed: Teva sustains rally, lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30% to 1,545.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 1,435.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 357.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 360.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% today at NIS 3.610/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.015% at 4.064/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) sustained its rally rising 1.72% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.26% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.47%. Energean Gas & Oil pc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.25%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.98% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58%.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.79%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.42% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.91%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover after CEO Lilach Asher-Topilsky unexpectedly announced that she was stepping down.

