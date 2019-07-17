search
Wed: Teva tumbles yet again

17 Jul, 2019 18:23
Teva and Delek dragged the market down today while Paz led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.11% to 1,574.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.99% to 1,473.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94% to 370.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 365.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.01 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% today at NIS 3.541/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.060% at 4.009/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell another 6.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.28% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.69%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.28%.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.03% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.83%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Freshmarket Ltd. (TASE: FRSM) rose 5.34% after acquiring the four supermarkets of Super Dosh in Bat Yam for NIS 138 million.

