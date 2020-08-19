Wed: Teva weighs heavily on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,414.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,439.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27%, to 500.68 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22%, to 358.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% down from Monday at NIS 3.400/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.299% lower at NIS 4.060/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 9.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on news that the Us government had filed a lawsuit against it alleging it paid kickbacks to boost Copaxone sales. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.73% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.57%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.15% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.01%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter financials. ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 1.50% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.66%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.56% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020