Wed: Teva weighs on TASE

2 Sep, 2020 19:01
Teva and Electra led the TASE down today but Maytronics bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,386.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,416.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21%, to 492.11 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19%, to 360.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 3.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.388% up from Tuesday at NIS 3.366/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.741% lower at NIS 3.989/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.20%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.03% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.25%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.16%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.75% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.89%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 2.58%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.47%, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.92% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

