Wed: Teva's woes fail to halt TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,425.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.94%, to 1,454.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.67%, to 500.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 360.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 2.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% up from Tuesday at NIS 3.401/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% lower at NIS 4.016/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.85% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.53% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.18%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.84%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.18% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.79% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.92%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover after being indicted by the US government for alleged price fixing. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) fell 2.66%.

