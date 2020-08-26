search
Wed: Teva's woes fail to halt TASE gains

26 Aug, 2020 19:21
Teva fell on the day's biggest trading turnover but the big banks and NICE led the market higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,425.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.94%, to 1,454.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.67%, to 500.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 360.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 2.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% up from Tuesday at NIS 3.401/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% lower at NIS 4.016/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.85% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.53% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.18%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.84%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.18% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.79% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.92%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover after being indicted by the US government for alleged price fixing. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) fell 2.66%.

