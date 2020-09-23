Wed: Tighter lockdown talk sends TASE tumbling

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.58%, to 1,287.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.57%, to 1,323.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80%, to 469.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.30%, to 355.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.116% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.445 /$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% down at NIS 4.035/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.12%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.00% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.81%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 7.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 5.28%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 4.66% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.98%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.71%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.33% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 5%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.27%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.89% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2020

