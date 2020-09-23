search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Tighter lockdown talk sends TASE tumbling

23 Sep, 2020 18:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks led the TASE down today but Teva and NICE bucked he market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.58%, to 1,287.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.57%, to 1,323.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80%, to 469.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.30%, to 355.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.116% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.445 /$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% down at NIS 4.035/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.12%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.00% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.81%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 7.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 5.28%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 4.66% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.98%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.71%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.33% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 5%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.27%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.89% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018