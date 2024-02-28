Wed: Tower leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,929.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59% to 1,964.19 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 409.92 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 378.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 7.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.096% from Monday, before the holiday for the municipal elections, at NIS 3.609/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.45% lower at NIS 3.90/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.73% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.33%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.92% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 2.39%.

Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.05%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.33% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isrotel (TASE: ISRO) rose 9.14% after the UK's Lewis family sold shares to four Israel institutional investors for NIs 180 million - the first time the family has ever sold shares in the company founded in 1980.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 28, 2024.

