Wed: Tower leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,845.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,869.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.51% to 376.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 372.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 6.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.58% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.798/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.454% higher at NIS 4.134/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Group (TASE:PHOE) rose 3.44% after reports that it is in talks to sell a stake in Phoenix Agencies at a company valuation of nearly $1 billion. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.98% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.97%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.94% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.63%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.63% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.35%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.02% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.17%.

