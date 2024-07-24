Wed: Tower leads market lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.48%, to 2,058.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 2,064.21 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.73% to 424.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 381.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.20 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.028% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.112% lower at NIS 3.964/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.56% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.56% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.49%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its second quarter results. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.07% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.91%.

Shapir Industries and Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy rose 1.43%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.68% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.49%.

