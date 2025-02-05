Wed: Trump's plans boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump yesterday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.34% to 2,508.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.59% to 2,578.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.43% to 489.92 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.42% to 399.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.31 billion in equities and NIS 5.90 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.699% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.553/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.168% higher at NIS 3.701/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.77%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.62%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.32%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.22% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.66%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.02%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Tamar Petroleum (TASE: TMRP) rose 5.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2025.

