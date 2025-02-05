search
Wed: Trump's plans boost TASE

5 Feb, 2025 18:58
Globes correspondent

Phoenix and Harel led the gains today while Teva continued to decline.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump yesterday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.34% to 2,508.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.59% to 2,578.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.43% to 489.92 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.42% to 399.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.31 billion in equities and NIS 5.90 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.699% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.553/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.168% higher at NIS 3.701/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.77%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.62%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.32%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.22% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.66%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.02%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Tamar Petroleum (TASE: TMRP) rose 5.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

