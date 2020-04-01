search
Wed: Turbulence continues as TASE tips downward

1 Apr, 2020 19:57
The big banks and Teva all posted steep declines.

Trading continued to be turbulent as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.42%, to 1,284.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.14%, to 1,236.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.13%, to 327.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.45%, to 341.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities, and NIS 4.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 3.5560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.8899/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.96%. Bank Hapoalim fell 5.87%; Nice Systems fell 1.38%; Teva fell 5.0%; and Elbit Systems fell 3.63%.

There were especially steep declines today for Nawi, down 16.43%; Fattal, down 10.51%; and Clal Insurance, down 8.75%.

