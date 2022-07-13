search
Wed: US inflation spooks markets

13 Jul, 2022 18:33
The TASE fell today led by ICL and NICE Systems, after publication of higher than expected US inflation figures.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,853.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,914.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.38% to 419.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 372.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.402% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.470$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.200% lower at NIS 3.490/€.

on the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.52%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.52% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.26%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.65% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.33% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.70%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.28% and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) rose 5.39%.

