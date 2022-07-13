Wed: US inflation spooks markets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,853.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,914.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.38% to 419.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 372.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.402% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.470$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.200% lower at NIS 3.490/€.

on the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.52%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.52% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.26%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.65% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.33% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.70%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.28% and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) rose 5.39%.

