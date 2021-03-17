Wed: Wall Street drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.20%, to 1,585.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.27%, to 1,647.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.33% to 601.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 372.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.303% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.289/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.771% down, at NIS 3.913/€.

The market fell strongly late in the session when Wall Street opened sharply down. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 3.74% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.72%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.52% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.45%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.06%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.18% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.22%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.65% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.31%.

The few share prices that there were on the Tel Aviv 35 Index were led by Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK), which rose 1.64%.

