Wed: Wall Street optimism lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today as global stock markets jumped following soothing comments by US President Donald Trump about tariffs and the US Federal Reserve. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53% to 2,505.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.71% to 2,552.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.18% to 449.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 399.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.63 billion in equities and NIS 4.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.398% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.668/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.221% lower at NIS 4.182/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.46%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.88% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.58%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.70%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.32% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.19%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.02% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.90%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.20%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Opko Health (HYSE: OPKO; TASE: OPKO) rose 7.72% and Israel Canada (TASE: ISCA) rose 5.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.