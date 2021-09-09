Weebit Nano teams with Skywater

Israeli company Weebit Nano Limited (ASX: WBT), a developer of next-generation memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, and semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology (Nasdaq: SKYT) of the US have announced an agreement to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production. SkyWater has also licensed the technology for use with customer designs.

Under the agreement, SkyWater and Weebit will collaborate to transfer the Weebit ReRAM technology to SkyWater’s production fab and qualify it for volume manufacturing. Following the qualification of the technology, SkyWater intends to offer it to customers as embedded, non-volatile memory (NVM) IP on the company’s 130nm CMOS process.

"Commercialization of ReRAM technology will provide enhancements to a range of new electronics in industries such as automotive which require high-temperature performance. Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing embedded Flash memory solutions," the companies' announcement states.

Weebit Nano CEO Coby Hanoch said, "We are delighted to announce Weebit’s first commercial agreement to take our groundbreaking ReRAM to volume production. SkyWater is an ideal partner because of the company’s commitment to technology innovation and supporting their customers’ differentiated products. Our technology, which is highly efficient and extremely robust, is enabling greater performance and lower power memory solutions for a range of new electronic devices. We look forward to collaborating with SkyWater - starting immediately - to ensure smooth technology transfer to their US production fab."

SkyWater president and CEO Thomas Sonderman said, "Weebit’s ReRAM is at the forefront of non-volatile memory technology and is laying the groundwork for exciting new memory solutions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2021

