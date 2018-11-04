Weinroth & Co. law firm splits

Three weeks after the death of Dr. Jacob Weinroth on October 16, an upheaval is taking place in the Weinroth & Co. law firm. Adv. Amit Hadad, the legal representative of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is withdrawing from the firm together with five other lawyers: Ariel Roth, Eliyahu Weisz, Noa Milstein, Tamar Pollack, and Avichai Yehosef.

Immediately after the report in "Globes" that Hadad was leaving the Weinroth & Co. firm, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, "Hadad will continue to represent Prime Minister Netanyahu."

The new firm will be called Hadad, Roth, and Co. Hadad stated that the new office will renew Weinroth's heritage, whom Hadad referred to as "our teacher, Jacob, of blessed memory." The original Weinroth & Co. firm retains Jacob Weinroth's three sons, Yechiel, Dov, and Zeev Weinroth, and additional lawyers.

Weinroth & Co. said, "The Weinroth & Co. law firm, its employees, and its partners wish Adv. Amit Hadad success. Dr. Yechiel Weinroth will continue to lead the Weinroth & Co. law firm with a team of senior partners - Oded Nesher, David Johan, and Dr. Amir Shavitzky who worked closely with the late Jacob Weinroth, the founder of the firm. A team of 20 lawyers will continue working with the partners; they are its professional backbone, and will continue handling the firm's main clients."

In recent decades, Jacob Weinroth consolidated his status as one of Israel's leading lawyers, perhaps the best-known of them all. His client list included late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri, late former IDF chief of staff and former minister Rafael Eitan, former minister Meir Sheetrit, former Minister of Finance Avraham Hirschson, Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman, businesspeople Michael Cherney, the late Motti Zisser, the late Ted Arison, and Lev Leviev, and Margalit Har Shefi and other members of the Jewish underground.

The most prominent client of Weinroth and his firm was Netanyahu. Weinroth was very close to Netanyahu and advised him how to deal with the past investigation in the Amadi affair and the current investigation in Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000. Weinroth continued to advise Netanyahu and defend him in the media after he became seriously ill. He also defended the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, who is to stand trial in the affair of ordering meals for the Prime Minister's residence. Weinroth believed that Netanyahu should reach a plea bargain with the State Attorney's Office. Following professional disagreements with the other lawyer in the case, Adv. Yossi Cohen, Jacob Weinroth and Hadad recently withdrew from Sara Netanyahu's case shortly before Jacob Weinroth's death.

Many leading prominent lawyers began their careers in Weinroth & Co., including Adv. Navot Tel-Zur, Adv. Yaron Kostelitz (who currently represents Sara Netanyahu), Adv. Boaz Ben Zur, Tel Aviv District Court Judge Dr. Gershon Gontovnik, Adv. Ron Alon, Adv. Oded Gazit, Adv. Moran Carmon, and many Weinroth protégés.

