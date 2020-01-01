Wet December boosts Kinneret

After one of the driest Novembers on record, December did not disappoint with heavy rainfalls recorded in the north and center of Israel. The level of Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 34 centimeters during the month to -211.55 meters, the Israel Water Authority reports. The maximum level for the lake is -208.8 meters. The lake has risen 26.5 centimeters over the last week alone when more than 200 millimeters of rain fell in some parts of northern Israel.

Substantial snowfall on Mount Hermon over the past week and more rain forecast for the next few days will ensure that the lake will rise further during January.

According to meteorological service Meteo-Tech, Safed has had 288 millimeters of rain since October, 207 millimeters has fallen in Haifa, 202 millimeters in Jerusalem, 151 millimeters in Tel Aviv and 51 millimeters in Beersheva.

