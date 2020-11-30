Wet November bodes well for full Kinneret

The Israel Water Authority conducted a dress rehearsal for opening the Deganya dam yesterday with expectations growing that the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) will be full this winter for the first time since 1992. Opening the dam will allow water to flow through Deganya at the southern end of the lake, down the Jordan River to the Dead Sea.

More than 100 millimeters of rain fell on some areas of northern Israel at the end of last week and the Kinneret fresh water lake has been boosted by an especially wet November in which many parts of the country had over 200 millimeters of rain.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose two centimeters over the weekend to 209.955 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reports.

The lake is now 1.155 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level.

The Kinneret is beginning the winter at its highest level for 17 years, after well above average rainfall last winter, when the country had 130% of its average annual rainfall and up to 200% of its annual average rainfall in some parts of northern Israel.

The Kinneret began last winter at 212 meters below sea level, not far above the minimum level of 213 meters below sea level, and at one point in late April came within 12 centimeters of being full.

No significant rainfall is expected over the coming week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020