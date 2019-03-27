Wet weather continues as Kinneret fills up

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose a further three centimeters yesterday as the exceptional heavy winter rains continued into the early spring. The Kinneret is now 336.5 centimeters below its maximum level, according to the Israel Water Authority, and is likely to fill up completely as the heavy snows melt on the peak of Mount Hermon.

This year's rainfall has ended five drought years in which the rainfall in the north and the center of the country was below average. According to data provided by Meteo-Tech for "Haaretz" 899 millimeters of rain has fallen already in Safed compared with an annual average of 718 millimeters. Nahalal has received 622 millimeters compared with 538 millimeters and Haifa has received 705 millimeters of rain compared with an average of 550 millimeters.

The center of the country has also enjoyed above average rainfall although no as extreme as the north. Netanya has received 584 millimeters compared with an annual average of 570 millimeters, Jerusalem has received 720 millimeters compared with a 582 millimeters annual average, Ashdod has received 664 millimeters compared with 520 millimeters and Kiryat Gat has received 479 millimeters compared with 410 millimeters.

However, Tel Aviv has received only 558 millimeters of rain, slightly below its annual average of 560 millimeters. With light rain forecast over the next four days, Tel Aviv should surpass its annual average.

In recent years, there has been a trend of above average rainfall in the south, despite the drought in the north. But this winter this trend has ended with Beersheva receiving only 131 millimeters of rain this winter compared with its annual average of 205 millimeters. However, Eilat has received 30 millimeters of rain, well above its annual average of 22 millimeters.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2019

