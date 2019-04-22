Wet weather spoils holiday hikes but boosts Kinneret

The cold, wet weather that has dominated much of Israel this winter has lingered on until the last half of April, wreaking havoc with Passover holiday plans. While people have been canceling hikes to avoid the wet weather, the Mount Hermon ski site has remained open despite snow flurries of 20-30 centimeters over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority has reported that the level of Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen 1.5 centimeters over the past 24 hours to -211.41meters with still 2.61 meters to go to the upper red line of -208.80 meters, which would mean that the lake is full. Since the start of the winter the level of the lake has risen by 3.25 meters.

Over the past 24 hours there has been significant rainfall in the north with 12 millimeters of rain falling in Safed. 1004 millimeters of rain has fallen since the start of the winter season compared with an annual average of 718 millimeters. 4 millimeters of rain has fallen in Haifa taking this winter's rainfall to 768 millimeters compared with average annual rainfall of 550 millimeters and in Tel Aviv 5 millimeters of rain has fallen, taking this winter's rainfall to 611 millimeters compared with average annual rainfall of 560 millimeters. In Jerusalem 7 millimeters of rain fell in the past 24 hours, lifting this winter's rainfall to 769 millimeters compared with average annual rainfall of 582 millimeters and in Beersheva 9 millimeters of rain fell in the past 24 hours, lifting this winter's rainfall to 145 millimeters compared with average annual rainfall of 205 millimeters.

Light showers will continue today, tapering off towards the evening. Temperatures will warm up over the next few days and by Thursday it will be hot and dry with temperatures above seasonal averages.

