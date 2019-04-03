Wettest March since 2003 lifts Kinneret to 6-year high

The wettest March since 2003 has lifted the level of Lake Kinneret (Sea of galilee) to its highest level for six-years. As of yesterday, the level of the Kinneret was 211.86 meters below sea level having risen 25 centimeters since Thursday and is now 306 centimeters below its maximum level, according to the Israel Water Authority. March was the fourth consecutive month of above average rainfall this winter, the first time that this has happened since 1992.

This year's rainfall has ended five drought years in which the rainfall in the north and the center of the country was below average. According to data provided by Meteo-Tech for "Haaretz" 966 millimeters of rain has fallen already in Safed compared with an annual average of 718 millimeters. Nahalal has received 673 millimeters compared with 538 millimeters and Haifa has received 752 millimeters of rain compared with an average of 550 millimeters.

The center of the country has also enjoyed above average rainfall although no as extreme as the north. Netanya has received 626 millimeters compared with an annual average of 570 millimeters, Jerusalem has received 758 millimeters compared with a 582 millimeters annual average, Tel Aviv has received 602 millimeters of rain, compared with its annual average of 560 millimeters. Ashdod has received 700 millimeters compared with 520 millimeters and Kiryat Gat has received 501 millimeters compared with 410 millimeters.

In recent years, there has been a trend of above average rainfall in the south, despite the drought in the north. But this winter this trend has ended with Beersheva receiving only 134 millimeters of rain this winter compared with its annual average of 205 millimeters. However, Eilat has received 30 millimeters of rain, well above its annual average of 22 millimeters.

The forecast for the coming week is for partly cloudy to sunny weather with seasonal temperatures and the possibility of some very light rain. Spring has finally arrived.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019