With 72% of votes counted, Likud lead narrows

After 72% of the votes cast in yesterday's general election in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, which the exit polls indicated would have a four-five seat lead over Benny Gantz's Blue & White, is still ahead, but the gap has narrowed. Of the votes counted so far, Likud has 28.38%, and Blue & White has 26.25%. The Joint Arab List has 13.75%, Shas 7.8%, United Torah Judaism 6.69%, Labor-Gesher-Meretz 5.82%, Yisrael Beitenu 5.56%, and Yamina 4.97%. Otzma Yehudit has failed to surpass the minimum vote percentage to win any Knesset seats.

The result so far means that the right-wing block consisting of Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Yamina will have 58 Knesset seats out of 120, with Likud on 34 seats. The picture is not yet clear, however, with many ballot boxes still to be counted. On the basis of the count so far, Blue & White has 31-32 seats, and the Joint Arab List 16-17, as result that, if it remains stable as the vote proceeds, represents a resounding success for the Arab parties, and indicates that Israeli Arabs are increasingly exercising their right to vote for the Knesset.

