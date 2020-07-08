Wix enhances editing options, as market cap nears $15b

Israeli DIY website builder Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) has enhanced its editing options with the launch of Editor X., an advanced website creation platform.

Editor X was first launched in February as a closed beta program but is now available to the public. Back in February, just before the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Wix had a market cap of $7 billion. This has now more than doubled. Yesterday, Wix's share price rose 2.26% to $282.81, giving a market cap of $14.68 billion.

Editor X caters specifically to web designers and agencies who are continually redefining the limits of website design. With advanced design capabilities, approachable CSS technology, full development capabilities with Corvid by Wix, and Wix's suite of business solutions, Editor X is a comprehensive solution for professional web creators to design, manage and grow their websites.

Wix cofounder and CEO, Avishai Abrahami said, "Gifted and talented creators have the ability to see the invisible and create the unimaginable. Until now these creators' only option was platforms with restricted design freedoms or limited business web infrastructure that demanded code and multiple plugins. With Editor X, we've built the world's best CSS editor and designed a radical new creative landscape for designers and web professionals, one in which the technology keeps pace with designers' visions and enables them to swiftly create the breathtaking websites, applications and digital experiences that continually raise the standard of the web."

