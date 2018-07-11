Wizz Air launches Eilat-Vienna flights from €30

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is launching a new route between Vienna and Eilat. The line will be part of the Ministry of Tourism's campaign to increase winter tourist traffic to Eilat. As part of this campaign, airlines receive a subsidy of €45 per ticket sold.

The new route, which will begin operating on November 17, 2018 on Tuesdays and Saturdays, will be in addition to routes already operated by Wizz Air between Eilat and London, Bucharest, Riga, and Warsaw.

This year the airline is offering 1.3 million seats on routes to and from Israel; the number of its passengers is continually rising.

The price range on the Vienna-Eilat route starts at €30 a ticket for a basic flight without luggage. A ticket including a suitcase and choice of seat and check-in within a 30-day interval costs €62.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018