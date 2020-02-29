Wizz Air reduces Tel Aviv flights due to low-demand

Wizz Air is reducing the number of flights between Tel Aviv and Europe. The Hungarian low-cost airline, the biggest foreign airline operating flights from Ben Gurion airport, cited low demand due to the coronavirus as the reason for the cuts.

Some routes are being cancelled altogether for example, between Tel Aviv and Vienna, while the frequency of other routes is being cut - Tel Aviv to London five flights per week instead of six and Tel Aviv - Sofia five flights a week instead of seven, and Tel Aviv - Krakov, three flights a week instead of four.

The reductions apply between March 15 and the start of April and passengers effected can change the dates of their flights.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 29, 2020

