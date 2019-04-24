Work underway on Ramla bypass

Work is well underway on Road 200 the Ramle bypass, which will link the city's new western neighborhoods to a highway connecting Road 431 west of Ramle with Road 44 north of the city. Work by Netivei Ayalon should be completed next year.

In the future there are plans to extend Road 200 southwards from Road 431 to Rehovot's northern bypass road and eastwards from Road 44 to bypass Lod from the west.

