search
Front > News

Work underway on Ramla bypass

Ramla city center Photo: PR
24 Apr, 2019 10:56
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The road will link the city's new western neighborhoods with Road 431 and Road 44 north of Ramla.

Work is well underway on Road 200 the Ramle bypass, which will link the city's new western neighborhoods to a highway connecting Road 431 west of Ramle with Road 44 north of the city. Work by Netivei Ayalon should be completed next year.

In the future there are plans to extend Road 200 southwards from Road 431 to Rehovot's northern bypass road and eastwards from Road 44 to bypass Lod from the west.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Ramla city center Photo: PR
Ramla city center Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018