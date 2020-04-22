Workload optimization co Granulate raises $12m

Israeli real-time infrastructure and workload performance optimization company Granulate announced today that it has raised $12 million in a Series A financing round led by Insight Partners and with participation from TLV Partners and Hetz Ventures. Insight Partners managing director Lonne Jaffe will join Granulate's board. The latest funding brings capital raised to date by Granulate to $15.6 million.

This new capital will support Granulate's growth and global expansion, with the goal of helping more businesses around the world achieve optimized infrastructure performance and efficiency. The investment will also be used to triple the company's workforce and expand all departments from R&D to sales and marketing.

Granulate cofounder and CEO Asaf Ezra said, "Even though companies invest heavily in their IT infrastructure, most operate at low IT infrastructure utilization rates due to strict quality of service and stability requirements. Granulate solves the trade-off between quality of service and costs, providing customers improved results in both by significantly improving performance. Given the current economic slowdown, we are even more excited about helping businesses across the globe achieve dramatic cost reductions necessary to thrive amid changes in the global business environment. We believe we have found a true partner in Insight, a team of software experts who will help us bring our solution to more customers around the world."

Granulate's unique patent-pending solution simultaneously improves performance and reduces costs without requiring any changes in the customer's code.

Jaffe said, "The team at Granulate has developed an incredible solution that ensures better, streamlined performance at significantly lower costs without any burden to the customer. The need to have high-performance digital experiences and lower infrastructure costs has never been more important, and Granulate has a highly differentiated offering, powered by machine learning, that's not dependent on configuration management or cloud resource purchasing solutions. We are looking forward to working alongside them as they scale."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2020

