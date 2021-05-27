Yaakov Litzman to be indicted subject to hearing

Minister of Housing and Construction Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) will be indicted, subject to a hearing. The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office informed the minister's attorneys today that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit was considering indicting him om charges of obstruction of justice and breach of faith, subject to a hearing that will be held for him should he so wish. Litzman allegedly used his status and ministerial powers when he was Deputy Minister of Health to promote interests of private individuals out of extraneous considerations and against the interests which he was responsible for safeguarding.

The first affair in which Litzman is suspected is the case of Malka Leifer, whose extradition was sought by the Australian authorities in connection with alleged sexual abuse of pupils in the Melbourne school of which she was principal. Following approaches on Leifer's behalf in 2015, Litzman allegedly pressured the Jerusalem district psychiatrist into changing the opinion he had submitted that Leifer was mentally first to stand trial. After protracted legal proceedings, Leifer was eventually extradited to Australia in January this year.

The other case involving Litzman concerns the catering business Beit Yisrael, of which Litzman was a regular customer. He allegedly attempted to intervene when the business was faced with closure because of severe hygiene deficiencies.

A statement on Litzman's behalf said, "Throughout his time in public life, Minister Litzman has worked on behalf of all communities and sections of the population in Israel, responding to approaches from members of the public without discrimination and only in accordance with the law. We believe in his complete innocence and welcome the decision to clear Minister Litzman of the charge of bribery. Minister Litzman will prepare for a hearing at the end of which we are confident that, with God's help, the remaining false accusations against him will be removed."

The legal proceeding against Yaakov Litzman are at an early stage, and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

