Yes and Disney+ cancel streaming deal exclusivity

Disney+ and Israeli broadcaster Yes today told the Israel Competition Authority that they had canceled the exclusive deal between them. Following the announcement the Israel Competition Authority said it had ended its examination of the matter.

As previously reported by "Globes," the companies had encountered problems in having their exclusive agreement approved by the Israel Competition Authority. Consequently, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) unit Yes and Disney have suspended the exclusive clause in their agreement.

Yes has apparently signed up tens of thousands of new subscribers to the Disney+ service, many more than forecast, so that the failure to receive exclusivity will not be damaging to the company.

Moreover, other Israeli companies wishing to sign a deal with Disney will need to enter protracted negotiations, so Disney+ is unlikely to be available through Yes's rivals for up to a year. However, Israeli viewers can subscribe to Disney+ by downloading its app.

