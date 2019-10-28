Yes launches Internet television

Satellite broadcaster Yes, a unit of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), launched its new Internet television service today.

The new product is called Yes+. "Work on the service took a year," said Yes CEO Ran Guron. "Yes was the first in technological leadership, and now it is switching to the Internet, and the change is in full swing. The customer wants to receive a new, more sophisticated television service.

"The subsidiary companies are undergoing a synergetic process," Guron added. "We have a launched a triple service that for the first time allows us the vision of one-stop service. The jewel in the crown is the streaming, giving us clear leadership in the customer experience.

"We are embarking on a process of abandoning satellite which will take several years. In today's event, our partner is Apple. We worked together on an unprecedented model for a new offering to the customer," Guron concluded.

