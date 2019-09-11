Yes to launch switch to Internet in November

Israeli satellite TV broadcaster Yes yesterday received unexpected support for its plans to launch its new Internet streaming service, when Apple announced that its Apple TV Plus service (Apple's new streaming service) would be provided free of charge for a year.

This strengthens Yes's cooperation with Apple and supports Yes's gamble of relying on the Apple TV streamer that was reported in "Globes." Yes will therefore attempt to differentiate itself as identified with Apple, in contrast to its competitors, which are gambling on cooperation with Netflix. Apple TV Plus will be open to all customers using Apple TV.

Apple is expected to launch new content, and its product is arousing worldwide interest and expectations for its launch. The company has signed content agreements with a series of renowned players and leading content concerns in the industry, and plans to compete head-to-head against Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and all of the other television players,

Yes's new Internet television services is scheduled to go on the air this November. Information obtained by "Globes" indicates that Yes is planning a major campaign together with the launch. In recent weeks, the company began distributing its product in a trial to a few dozen managers. In advance of the launch, the product will be distributed to thousands of customers before the commercial launch in order to make sure that everything works.

As reported in "Globes," Yes is going to launch the new product on the basis of cooperation with Apple TV's streamer, which is one of the most advanced streamers in the market. Cooperation between the companies will enable Yes to market Apple TV as a product adapted to its customers, but it will retain all of its existing capabilities and functions. At a later stage, an Android streamer will be launched.

The product is very advanced, after Yes studied all the existing products. It will naturally contain the very successful "catch up" feature, but it will have additional features, such as advanced search capabilities, a feature enabling the viewer to see how much time remains in any program being viewed, etc.

One of the intriguing still unanswered questions is whether access to Netflix will be integrated into the new home page, or whether the product will be obtainable through an app. As far as is known, it now appears that there will be no direct link to Netflix on the company's home page, because the app is in any case accessible from Apple TV.

According to various sources, the new product will become Yes's flagship product, and will be marketed primarily as the main converter in the home. Additional converters will be based on satellite broadcasting.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2019

