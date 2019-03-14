Yes to switch from satellite to Internet broadcasting

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) unit Yes announced today that it will cease to broadcast content via satellite. Bezeq notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the company's board of directors yesterday approved the decision for Yes to move from satellite to OTT over-the-Internet streaming in a long-term gradual phasing out process expected to be spread over several years.

In line with the decision, "Yes will continue to monitor market conditions, the competitive environment and technology, and frequently check out the implementation of the new procedures and implementation of changes …… in accordance with customer needs and taking into account the company's regulatory and other commitments."

Yes has taken the decision due to market trends in TV content, which includes the lowering of obstacles, changes in the value chain and consumer habits and the entry of new players based on OTT streaming technologies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2019

