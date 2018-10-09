Yissum launches nanotech seed fund

Yissum, The Technology Transfer Company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, announced today the launch of its new NanoTech seed fund, which will focus on promising innovations emerging from Hebrew University’s nanotech research. The fund has already secured $6 million from top international strategic and institutional investors, and will raise up to $9 million.

The fund will focus on smart materials and nanotechnologies, funding deep technologies offering integrated solutions in the areas of 3D printing, quantum science, and renewable energy.

As global nanomaterials and nanotech markets grow, the fund will promote the leadership of Hebrew University researchers such as Prof. Uri Banin (Qlight founder, acquired by Merck), Prof. Shlomo Magdassi (serial entrepreneur including DipTech acquired by Ferro, and Nano Dimension (TLV: NNDM)) and Prof. Oded Shoseyov (serial entrepreneur including Valentis Nanotech, Collplant, (NASDAQ:CLGN), and SP NANO Ltd) in nanotech research with significant commercial potential.

Yissum president and CEO Dr. Yaron Daniely said, “Yissum’s NanoTech fund is uniquely positioned to invest in the most innovative smart materials technologies created by Hebrew University researchers. Drawing on the experiences and successes of our other two funds focused on healthcare and foodtech, this fund will leverage core strengths of Hebrew University for the benefit of its investors and, most importantly, the world.” The fund has already made preliminary investments in three technologies including 3D printing of wood, a diamond-based hand-held MRI, and metal-free display in solar cells."

Yissum's NanoTech fund is the third investment vehicle created by Yissum in the last six years, with more than $50 million raised by these funds to date. It joins Integra Holdings founded in 2012, to focus on Hebrew University biotech technologies including therapeutics, medical devices and diagnostics, and Agrinnovation founded in 2015, to focus on agricultural and food innovations from The Hebrew University's Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture Food and Environment.

The NanoTech fund is launching as the Nano IL 2018 international conference is underway in Jerusalem. With over 800 participants from around the world, the 3-day event is the leading international nanotechnology conference in Israel and is taking place in cooperation with the nanotechnology centers at Hebrew University and other Israeli universities.

