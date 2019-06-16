Yossi Avrahami awarded Tel Aviv seafront lot for NIS 250m

Yossi Avrahami has been awarded a Tel Aviv seafront lot at 7 Hayarkon Street with a bid of NIS 250 million, sources inform "Globes."

The 6.4-dunam (1.6-acre) lot is bordered by Hayarkon St. on the east, Nehemiah St. on the north, Daniel St. and Herbert Samuel S. on the west. Ofer Investments built the neighboring 10 Herbert Samuel project, but the many owners of the 7 Hayarkon site could not agree on how to exercise their rights in the land.

In October 2018, The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court Judge Amit Yariv granted the petition by some of the landowners to dissolve the cooperation between the owners, who have failed to reach agreement for over a decade and approved putting a luxury lot at 7 Hayarkon St. up for sale.

An approved urban building plan for construction of a 15-floor residential tower with 70 apartments and 10,000 square meters of main space and services space applies to the site.

