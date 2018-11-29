Zadik Bino sells FIBI shares to tune of NIS 359m

Zadik Bino sold shares in FIBI Holdings Ltd. (TASE: FIBI), through which he controls First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN), to the tune of NIS 350 million today, "Globes" has learned. The sale was of slightly less than 10% of the company.

The distribution was carried out by Leader Capital Markets at a discount of about 2.5% on the closing price of the shares today.

Zadik Bino previously gave up control of Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) in order to continue controlling First International Bank under the provisions of the Law for Promotion of Competition and Reduction of Concentration, which forbid the controlling shareholder of a non-financial company from also being a major shareholder in a financial company.

Earlier today, FIBI Holdings declared a dividend of NIS 48 million to investors holding its shares on December 9.

