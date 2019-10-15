Zikhron Yaakov to double in size

The Haifa District Committee has deposited for objections the new masterplan for Zikhron Yaakov. The plan sees the current population of 23,000 in Zikhron Yaakov increasing to 42,000 over the next 20 years. The aims of the plan are to promote preservation of the town's buildings and the landscape and views while encouraging urban renewal and creating a sound urban economy. The plan was prepared and coordinated by architect Ilan Eisen.

Zikhron Yaakov was founded in 1882 as a farming village by Jewish immigrants from Romania. Baron Edmond de Rothschild sponsored the village by building homes for the farmers and brought about prosperity by building the Carmel winery. After the establishment of Israel in 1948, hundreds of immigrants were settled in the town and a local council was set up in 1950.

Zikhron Yaakov's municipal boundaries encompass 8,000 acres of which 2,000 acres are for urban building, while the remainder is defined as agricultural land, a nature reserve and national park. This requires future construction to be relatively dense. Even so expansion allows for a relatively modest population increase of 1.5% per year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019