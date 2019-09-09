Zisapel bros prepare to bid for 5G tender

The Zisapel brothers are considering participating in the 5G cellular tender, sources inform "Globes." The feasibility of such a bid is likely being carried out by one of the Binat Group companies that they control. Sources close to the matter say that the plan is to go for frequencies in the 3.5 gigahertz range for which new players are allowed to bid.

The tender is in the stage where questions are being received from cellular operators and potential bidders. In addition to Binat, Motorola has also expressed interest in the tender.

The 3.5 gigahertz frequencies are attracting integrator players because they allow the provision of wireless services in places with broad bandwidth such as stadiums, airports, seaports, and business organizations requiring wireless solutions. The Ministry of Communications has allocated in this frequency range a 100 megabit bandwidth, and is allowing new players to bid on the assumption that cellular operators do not plan entering this specific field of activities. The assumption at the Ministry of Communications is that there are enough frequencies for everybody who wants one.

The Zisapel brothers and Binat declined to comment on this report.

