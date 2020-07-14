aMoon invests in immuno-oncology antibodies co Nectin

Israeli cancer treatment company Nectin Therapeutics, which is developing technology based on removing immune checkpoint inhibitors to prevent them being attacked, has completed the first closing of a financing round from the aMoon venture capital fund. The investment was made by aMoon Velocity, aMoon's early stage investment fund. Nectin Therapeutics plans raising an overall total of $15 million in the financing round.

Nectin is named for a family of proteins, which it was recently discovered, allows immune systems to fail to detect cancerous growths. The company is developing antibodies, which block the activities of these proteins. There are currently various treatments that act to prevent the cancerous cells from avoiding the immune system, when it comes to attack them, but most are directed at several receptors on the back of the immune system, which try to prevent the cancer from becoming active. Nectin has chosen a new approach in this field for which there are no approved treatments to date.

Nectin Therapeutics was founded in 2017 by Hebrew University of Jerusalem tech fund Integra Holdings. Nectin is based on technology developed by Hebrew University researcher Prof. Ofer Mandelboim from the Immunocology and Cancer Research Center and Prof. Stipan Jonjic from the Department of Histology and Embryology Center for Proteomics at the Faculty of Medicine in the University of Rijeka in Croatia.

aMoon Velocity managing director Dorit Sokolov said, "We believe that the new inhibitors to the points of immune control will significantly enrich the tool box for immunotherapy treatment and allow a more effective war on cancer, with either independent treatment or together with existing approved treatments.

Nectin Therapeutics cofounder and CSO Dr. Pini Tsukerman said, "At the company we have built expertise in the field of immunotherapy for cancer. Our expertise combines a deep understanding of the evasive mechanisms of cancerous growths from being detecting by the immune system with broad immunology knowhow. At the moment we are in the advanced stages of developing a number of antibodies that can enhance the treatments being offered from cancer patients.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020