Air Canada suspends Israel flights until August

Air Canada has suspended the resumption of flights to Israel until August 5. Following the Iranian missile attack on Israel last month the Canadian carrier initially suspended flights until July but has now pushed back the resumption another month.

Last week US carrier United Airlines announced that it would not resume flights to Israel until June. This month passengers wishing to fly between Israel and North America can only do so on El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL).

RELATED ARTICLES United Airlines again postpones Israel flight resumption

Last month UK low-cost carrier easyJet canceled all Israel flights until the end of October. Low cost carrier Wizz Air is operating flights to and from Israel but on a greatly reduced schedule.

Air India is expected to resume Israel flights next week although no flights appear on its website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.