Ban on foreigners entering Israel extended to July 1

As expected, the Israel Airports Authority today notified all airlines that the tight border controls will remain in force because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The order requiring returning Israelis to self-isolate for 14 days when coming back to the country from abroad and the complete ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering Israel will be extended from June 15 until at least July 1.

Only two airlines have continued flights to and from Israel throughout the coronavirus crisis - United Airlines with a daily flight from Newark and Ethiopian Airlines with flights from Addis Ababa. Over the past month many foreign airlines including Air Canada, Lufthansa, Delta, Aeroflot and Wizz Air have resumed flights to Israel while El Al and Israir have flown various flights around the world. For the time being, passengers are required to show Israeli passports before boarding these flights to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020