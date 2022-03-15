Barcelona star Sergi Roberto buys Tel Aviv home for NIS 10m

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has bought an apartment in Tel Aviv. Roberto, who is married to Israeli model Coral Simanovich, bought the apartment together with his brother-in-law Sean Simanovich on the 38th floor of the C Building in Kikar Medina. The 275 square meter apartment has a roof balcony. In addition to a 50% stake in that apartment, Roberto also owns 18% of a 134 square meter apartment on the third floor of the same building, which was bought for NIS 7.5 million.

Israeli singer Omer Adam has also bought an apartment on the ninth floor of Building A of the same project in Kikar Hamedina. Adam paid NIS 7.5 million for the 152 square meter apartment, which also has a balcony.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.